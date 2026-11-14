ETV Bharat / international

One Set Of Hearings Concludes In Case Of Indian Captain Ajay Pant Arrested In UK

London: A three-day hearing in the case of Captain Ajay Pant, arrested and charged by the UK authorities in connection with alleged violation of Western sanctions on Russia following an oil tanker raid, concluded in London on Friday.

The hearing before Justice Richard Jacobs at Southwark Crown Court is under strict court-imposed restrictions, prohibiting the reporting of any information on the proceedings at this stage.

Captain Pant, who appeared via videolink, has pleaded not guilty to an “offence contrary to regulation 46Z9B of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (SI 2019/855) (‘the Russia Regulations’), namely maritime transportation of certain oil/oil products to and between third countries”.

The 38-year-old Merchant Navy captain was represented in court by the law firm Kingsley Napley LLP and barristers Rachel Barnes KC, Robert Morris and Stephen Bailey.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) was represented by barrister Duncan Atkinson KC. The hearings this week concluded with a timetable for further hearings, with one planned in early December followed by a proposed hearing in January 2027.

Earlier, the CPS had authorised charges against the ship captain for “allegedly breaching sanctions after the seizure of a Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in the English Channel on Sunday, 14 June 2026”.

He is charged with allegedly breaching Russian sanctions during the period of June 2026 in the first UK-led operation of its kind.