ETV Bharat / international

One Month Into Iran War, Some Trump Goals Are Still Unfulfilled As He Looks To Wind Down The Conflict

New Delhi: Last week, US President Donald Trump had listed five objectives that America wants to achieve before ending its war with Iran. Now, one month into the conflict, he has suggested the US may soon be "winding down" the operation, even though some of his key aims remain undefined or unfulfilled.

Trump outlined five goals for the massive air campaign. That's up from four laid out by his staff since the war's start on Feb. 28 (and up from the three generally enumerated by the Pentagon and Secretary of State Marco Rubio). Though the Trump administration has said its objectives are clear and unchanging, the list of priorities has expanded and shifted as the war has taken a toll on the global economy, tested alliances and raised unanswered questions about the planning for the conflict, its justification and its aftermath.

By most accounts, the strikes by the US and Israel have significantly degraded Iran's military capabilities and killed scores of senior leaders. But those tactical successes don't necessarily translate to achieving all the president's strategic aims.

Some of his objectives are difficult to achieve and if the US walks away with unfinished aims and Iran's paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard in power, Trump could face political fallout at home and global repercussions about what was accomplished in his decision to launch a war of choice that upended the Middle East and roiled the global economy.

Trump and the White House have insisted the operation is going well and on track to meet its goals. “We are very close to meeting the core objectives of Operation Epic Fury, and this military mission continues unabated,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters this week, saying the operation was “ahead of schedule and performing exceptionally.”

Here’s a look at the objectives as laid out by Trump and where they stand:

1. 'Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability'

This partially redacted image from video provided by U.S. Central Command shows a military aircraft in Iran shortly before it was struck by a missile fired by U.S. forces on Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP)

One of the prime objectives laid out by the president with Iran was to “destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground." The administration says that the ability has been significantly degraded. But Iran is still launching missiles and drones, including a series of barrages at Israel as Trump claimed that negotiations with Iran were underway.

Trump said Thursday at the White House that about 90% of Iran's missiles and launchers have been knocked out, and that drones and the factories where drones and missiles are manufactured “are way down.”

2. 'Destroying Iran’s Defense Industrial Base'

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows damage after airstrikes targeting Iran's Parchin military base outside of Tehran, Iran, March 6, 2026. (AP)

Before last week, the president and his administration sometimes listed this as a standalone objective, describing it as a goal to “raze their missile industry to the ground.” Other times, this has fallen off the list. The Pentagon has generally lumped it into the first objective of destroying Iran’s missile capability.

U.S. Central Command has said its targets for strikes in Iran have included weapons production and missile and drone manufacturing facilities. But Iranian attacks against its Gulf neighbors and Israel continue.

3. 'Eliminating their Navy and Air Force'

In this undated image released by Sepahnews on Nov. 2, 2025, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy commander Alireza Tangsiri, center left, greets troops at a Guard base in the Persian Gulf, Iran. (AP)

The U.S. and Israel quickly established air superiority in the skies above Iran, where they have flown largely unchallenged. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday that the U.S. has damaged or destroyed more than 150 Iranian vessels.

After a U.S. submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship in early March, two other Iranian vessels — the IRIS Bushehr and IRIS Lavan — docked in Sri Lanka and India and sought assistance from the two countries. There has been no indication from the U.S. that they have since been sunk or captured.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has its own navy that also relies on smaller vessels to do swarm attacks and drop mines. It is unclear how much of that force remains or whether it has planted any mines. But Iranian missiles continue to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.