ETV Bharat / international

1 Killed in Russian Drone Attack on Pharmaceutical Warehouse in Ukraine Owned by Indians

A rescue worker tries to put out a fire of a residential house damaged in a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. ( AP )

Kyiv: A 52-year-old employee of a pharmaceutical warehouse belonging to Indian owners was killed in a Russian strike in Ukraine’s Sumy, according to local media. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday expressed his condolences to the family of the man killed in the attack.

The Ukrainian Embassy in India identified the pharmaceutical factory as Indian owned. “The aggressor does not care that this is not a military target. It does not care that this is a pharmaceutical factory producing critically needed medicines,” the Ukrainian Embassy said on X.

“This morning, the Russians once again struck the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv with a drone. They attacked an ordinary pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy with drones. Tragically, one person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones,” he said.

“The barbarians do not care that the factory belongs to Indian owners. The hypocrites continue talking about the ‘historic friendship’ between India and Muscovy. In reality, death and destruction are the true face of Russian fascism, hidden behind the mask,” it further said.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family of the person who was killed. We also express our sincere sympathy to the Indian owners over the destruction of their factory,” it added. The Kyiv Independent identified the factory employee killed as a 52-year-old man. It said three others were injured in the attack.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has moved beyond advocacy and stepped up its efforts in recent months for the resolution of the Ukraine conflict by engaging in conversations with both Kyiv and Moscow.

Jaishankar's comments at an event came days after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "good ideas" to find a mutually acceptable solution to the conflict.

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