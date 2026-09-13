ETV Bharat / international

One Indian Missing After Attack On Commercial Vessel Off Oman Coast: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday confirmed that one Indian seafarer is missing after an attack on commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman earlier today. Of the 14 Indian crew onboard, 13 Indians have been rescued so far. Search and Rescue operations for the missing Indian national are continuing,” the MEA stated.

According to the ministry, the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation. The ministry thanked the Omani authorities for their support in rescuing Indian nationals.

“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and pursuance of dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable. We also urge that free and safe navigation and flow of commerce through the international waterways in the region be restored at the earliest,” the MEA mentioned.

The Indian Embassy in Oman stated that the mission is closely monitoring the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation for the Indian nationals.