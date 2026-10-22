ETV Bharat / international

Oil Tanker With 21 Indian Seafarers Struck By Unknown Projectile In Hormuz; All Safe

Representational image ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Kuwait-flagged oil product tanker M/T Al Dasma, carrying 21 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. All crew members are safe, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 21 (local time). The Union Minister said that the authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Taking to X, Sonowal said, "On Oct 21, Kuwait-flagged oil product tanker M/T AL DASMA, carrying 21 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. All 21 of our Indian crew members, along with the rest of the crew, are completely safe." "We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers," he added. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also tracked the strike at 11 nautical miles west of Bukha, Oman. According to Times Kuwait, the incident sparked a fire aboard the vessel, which was later extinguished.