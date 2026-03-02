ETV Bharat / international

Iran War | Oil Tanker Is Attacked In The Gulf Of Oman, Killing Indian National

A bomb-carrying drone boat exploded against a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday, killing one crew member from India.

A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 2, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: A bomb-carrying drone boat exploded against a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday, killing one mariner on board, an Oman-based news agency said.

The state-run Oman News Agency said the attack occurred in the Gulf of Oman off Muscat, the sultanate’s capital. It identified the vessel as the MKD VYOM. It said the dead crew member was from India.

Iran has been threatening vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Oman, in a post on X, stated, "Mission remains in constant touch with Omani authorities who are carrying out search operations for missing crew members following the incident involving MV Skylight. We are also coordinating with officials in Oman for the repatriation of the crew members who have been rescued from MV Skylight and will continue to render all possible assistance in the matter."

The Iran-Israel war has further widened as Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon targeted Israel, with Tel Aviv responding and killing at least 31 people, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. Apart from Lebanon, casualties have been reported in other Middle East countries, while hundreds have been killed in Iran.

On Saturday, the US and Israel launched a joint offensive, described by Israel as part of 'Operation Lion's Roar' and by US officials as 'Operation Epic Fury', against Iran.

