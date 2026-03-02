ETV Bharat / international

Iran War | Oil Tanker Is Attacked In The Gulf Of Oman, Killing Indian National

A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: A bomb-carrying drone boat exploded against a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday, killing one mariner on board, an Oman-based news agency said. The state-run Oman News Agency said the attack occurred in the Gulf of Oman off Muscat, the sultanate’s capital. It identified the vessel as the MKD VYOM. It said the dead crew member was from India. Iran has been threatening vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.