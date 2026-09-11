ETV Bharat / international

Oil Prices Stay Above USD 108 And Asian Shares Decline, Tracking Wall Street Losses

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 ( AP )

Hong Kong: Asian shares declined Friday tracking Wall Street losses, while oil prices gained with Brent crude trading above $108 a barrel in its highest since May. U.S. futures edged higher.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2.8% to 63,442.30. Shares of multinational investment holding firm SoftBank Group, an investor of OpenAI, fell 4.1%. South Korea’s Kospi lost 2.3% to 6,872.39. Samsung Electronics slid 3.9%, while memory chipmaker SK Hynix declined 3.6%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.8% to 24,753.54. The Shanghai Composite index was down 1.8% to 3,862.73. Shares of Chinese AI chipmaker Enflame surged around 180% in its trading debut in Shanghai. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.2% to 8,712.20. Taiwan’s Taiex lost 1.7%, while India’s Sensex declined 1%.

Oil prices continued to gain early Friday as tensions between the U.S. and Iran intensified. Brent crude, the international standard, was 0.9% higher at $108.59 per barrel. It was approximately $72 a barrel in late February, before the start of the war. Benchmark U.S. crude was up 0.7% to $103.22 per barrel.

Oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway critical for global oil transport, remained “well below pre-war levels,” wrote ING commodities strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey in a commentary Friday. That’s “underscoring how fragile the situation has become,” they said.