Officials Say Progress Made on Amending US Peace Plan For Ukraine

Kyiv: Officials on Monday said progress was made in urgent weekend talks on amending the U.S. peace proposal for Ukraine that many saw as favoring Russia, but the Kremlin said it hadn't seen the changes.

Washington's 28-point plan presented last week caused alarm by heavily aligning with Moscow's demands in the nearly four-year war caused by its invasion. The plan pressed Ukraine to hand over some territory to Russia and reduce its army. It also sought Europe's agreement that Ukraine will never be admitted into the NATO military alliance.

An adviser to Ukraine's president who attended the talks in Geneva between U.S. and Ukrainian officials told the AP they managed to discuss almost all the plan's points, and one unresolved issue is that of territory, which can only be decided at the head of state level. Ukraine and allies have ruled out territorial concessions.

Oleksandr Bevz also said the U.S. showed "great openness and understanding" that security guarantees are the cornerstone of any agreement for Ukraine. He said the U.S. would continue working on the plan, then the leaders of Ukraine and the U.S. will meet. After that, the plan would be presented to Russia.

Bevz would not say what if any compromises Ukraine made in the talks, and added that "everyone arrived stressed."

European officials, who say they were blindsided by the U.S. plan and that their own security is at stake, pressed Washington for changes in the Geneva talks.

"The negotiations were a step forward, but there are still major issues which remain to be resolved," Finnish President Alexander Stubb wrote on social media.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who had accused Ukraine of not being sufficiently grateful for U.S. military support while the talks were underway, on Monday suggested the process could be moving in the right direction.

"Is it really possible that big progress is being made in Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine??? Don't believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening," he wrote on social media.

Trump earlier gave Ukraine until Thursday to agree to the plan, but U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio downplayed the deadline, saying officials could keep negotiating.

But Russian officials still haven't seen the revised peace plan, a Kremlin spokesperson said. Dmitry Peskov added there was no plan for U.S. and Russian delegations to meet this week, but the Russian side remained "open for such contacts."

Yuri Ushakov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign affairs adviser, said the plan the Kremlin had received before the Geneva talks had many provisions that "seem quite acceptable" to Moscow. He described European proposals "floating around" as "completely unconstructive."

Ukraine's allies plan talks on Tuesday

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Ukraine's allies in the "coalition of the willing" — a broad term for about 30 countries supporting Kyiv — will hold talks about the negotiations on Tuesday by video.