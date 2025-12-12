ETV Bharat / international

Officials From India And China Hold New Round Of Consultations On Bilateral Ties

Beijing: Senior officials from the foreign ministries of India and China have held a new round of consultations in Beijing, affirming positive progress in bilateral ties after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in August.

Sujit Ghosh, Joint Secretary of the East Asia Division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Liu Jinsong, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, held consultations on Thursday, a press release by the Chinese Foreign Ministry here said.

The two sides affirmed the recent positive progress in China-India relations and expressed their commitment to fully implementing the important common understandings reached between Modi and Xi during their meeting in Tianjin in August, it said. In a press release, the MEA described the discussions as "constructive and forward looking".

"Both sides highlighted the importance of strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, and made a positive assessment of the progress in stabilising and rebuilding bilateral ties, prioritising people-centric engagements," it said.

It said the two sides took stock of the exchanges and activities planned for the coming year.