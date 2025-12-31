ETV Bharat / international

Ocean's Eleven Style Gang Steals $35 Million In Cash And Gold From German Bank Over Christmas Holiday

This picture, provided by the Gelsenkirchen Police on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025 shows a hole in a wall of the savings bank branch in the Buer district in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. ( AP )

Berlin: Robbers used a large drill to break into a German bank's vault room during the extended Christmas break and steal cash, gold and jewellery worth 30 million euros ($35 million), police and the bank said Tuesday.

The spectacular heist in the western city of Gelsenkirchen, North Rhine-Westphalia state, saw thieves smash open more than 3,000 safe deposit boxes and make off with the loot. While the criminals remained at large, hundreds of distressed bank customers massed outside the branch on Tuesday demanding information.

Police officers stand in front of the savings bank branch in the Buer district in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025 following a break-in into the bank's vault. (AP)

According to police, the robbers drilled their way into the underground vault room of the Sparkasse savings bank from a parking garage. The bank said the branch was "broken into over the Christmas holidays" and that "more than 95 percent of the 3,250 customer safe deposit boxes were broken into by unknown perpetrators".

German businesses were closed for Christmas on Thursday and Friday last week, and investigators suspect the gang may have spent the holidays and weekend inside, breaking open the deposit boxes. The robbery came to light after a fire alarm was triggered in the early hours of Monday and emergency services discovered the hole.