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NYC Mayor Mamdani Says He Would Encourage King Charles To Return Koh-I-Noor Diamond

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani greets Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial on day three of their State Visit to the United States of America, on April 29, 2026 in New York City. ( AFP )

New York: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he would encourage King Charles III to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

“If I were to speak to the King separately from that, I would probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond,” Mamdani said at a press conference on Wednesday before he met the British monarch in the city later in the day. Mamdani was asked what he would say to the King, who visited New York City on the second day of his State Visit to the US.

King Charles addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress on Tuesday, as he and Queen Camilla were honoured at a state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the White House.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the 9/11 Memorial in the city and paid their respects to the victims of the terror attack. They also visited Harlem Grown, a network of urban farms supporting children and families in Upper Manhattan.