ETV Bharat / international

New York Senate Adopts Resolution Seeking Proclamation Of Aug 15, 2026 As India Independence Day In State

New York: The New York State Senate has adopted a resolution urging Governor Kathy Hochul to proclaim August 15, 2026 as India Independence Day in the state, with lawmakers recalling Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and lauding the contributions of the Indian-American community in the US.

The resolution sponsored by Senator Jeremy Cooney noted that it is the custom of the state legislature to recognise official days that are important to the cultural heritage of New York's citizens.

The resolution underlined, "India's independence is enormously important to people around the world; it marks the end of a 90-year struggle to achieve stronger civil, political, and economic rights along with self-determination."

During the discussion on the resolution, several state senators hailed India’s civilisational heritage, democratic traditions, Gandhi's enduring message of peace and the growing contributions of the Indian-American community in New York and across the US.

Cooney said Indians around the world were making lasting impacts in their communities, and this is an opportunity to join together and celebrate and reflect on the shared history, culture, and heritage.

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr recalled Gandhi's words that the future depends on what one does in the present, saying the message continues to inspire Indian Americans and future generations.