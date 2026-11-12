ETV Bharat / international

Spy And An Employee: Nvidia Preparing To Fire CEO Jensen Huang Over 2 Extramarital Affairs

In this image taken from video provided by TVBS, Alice Huang attends a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025 ( TVBS via AP )

New Delhi: The board of American semiconductor giant Nvidia is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang after he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy and another with an employee.

Nvidia's board is set to meet as early as Wednesday (local time) to discuss Huang's future at the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The move follows the company's investigation into an affair of the 63-year-old executive with a Chinese woman alleged to be a spy and its potential implications for the company.

The New York Times, meanwhile, reported that Huang had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reports to him. Citing five people who worked at the company, The New York Times said that the relationship had not previously been reported.

According to The New York Times, Huang and Powell, 48, were captured on video behaving affectionately at a hotel in San Jose, California, during an Nvidia conference in March. Powell joined Nvidia in 2008 and oversees programmes focused on applying the company's chip technology to higher education and healthcare, particularly medical imaging devices, according to the company's website.

The reported relationship has also raised questions about Nvidia's internal workplace policies, with the company's code of conduct asking employees to "avoid situations where our actions create conflict", including "personal relationships".

The company also states that it "promptly investigates reports of misconduct," The New York Times reported, noting that several corporations have policies restricting relationships between managers and their subordinates. The latest revelations come after Huang faced scrutiny over another reported relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and executive associated with Singapore-based data company Megaspeed, a major Nvidia customer.