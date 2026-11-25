ETV Bharat / international

Nvidia Board Joins Jensen Huang Under Scrutiny After Reinstating Embattled CEO

FILE - President Donald Trump and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang listen as Open AI president Greg Brockman speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, Tuesday Sept. 29, 2026, after meeting with top executives of AI firms. ( AP )

New York: Jensen Huang has been under a spotlight for weeks, but after the 11-day period of disorder that included the resignation and reinstatement of the Nvidia executive, the company's board is joining him at the center of scrutiny.

The 10-person board voted unanimously to rehire Huang as Nvidia's president, CEO and a fellow board member, writing in an announcement Monday that the decision emerged after discussions with Huang and “input from senior levels of the United States government.” President Donald Trump said he believes his intervention was crucial to the reinstatement.

Just six days earlier, the board was singing a different tune. Board members had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation following his admission that he had an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The board did not intend to reinstate him, Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones said at the start of a quarterly earnings call.

“To bow to pressure to bring someone back who has hurt the reputation of the company is crazy,” said Kathleen Day, a lecturer at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. The board's stunning reversal has spurred questions about its independence and what Trump's role means for the meeting of business and politics.

Concerns swirl about corporate governance and Trump's intervention

Nvidia’s board includes both business leaders with longstanding ties to the company and a group of more recent additions who have experience at big-name companies including Taco Bell, PepsiCo and Eli Lilly.

Some experts have called for the board to resign in the wake of the havoc.

Day, who has expertise in financial crises and corporate governance, emphasized that the board has a duty to represent shareholders, not the CEO.

“The shareholders should demand a new board,” she said.

Corporate governance experts say long tenures for board members can compromise their independence. Under the rules of the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, companies are required to have a majority of directors who are independent.

“Traditionally, it’s a good practice” to limit how long people can sit on a board, said Nada Kakabadse, professor of policy, governance and ethics at the University of Reading’s Henley Business School. “They should be eight years maximum. Four years, plus another four years if they’re performing well. But beyond that, they really become not independent anymore, right?”

It’s not unusual for U.S. tech bosses to stuff their boards with allies or high-profile figures who might not be aware of what’s happening at the company, Kakabadse said.

American business has a culture of “leader heroes” — entrepreneurs who founded companies and are seen as the only ones who can steer them through tough times, she said. But at some point, the companies can get so big that “you need proper corporate structure, you need proper governance."

Many people are also questioning what “input” the company received from senior government leaders and why it persuaded the board to make a complete turnaround.

“The board should have listened to the president’s request and stuck to its position that it was time to find a new CEO,” said Peter Cohan, an associate professor of management practice at Babson College. “In my opinion, by giving in to Trump, the board is endangering the company. That’s because Huang has seen that he can do anything he wants, and he will get away with it.”

The idea of an independent board of experts looking out for the long-term interests of the company and its shareholders “sort of goes out the window" if the sitting president "essentially tells them what to do," said Daniel Kinderman, a professor of political science and international relations at the University of Delaware.

“This is really the mark of crony capitalism, right?” he said. Kinderman said the episode might “open the door a little bit more for more aggressive actions on behalf of elected representatives" in their relationships with businesses.