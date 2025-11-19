ETV Bharat / international

Nuts And Beer: Booze-Free Bar In Riyadh Offers Saudis A Pub Vibe

A bartender serves non-alcoholic draft beer to a Saudi customer at the A12 cafe in the capital Riyadh on October 24, 2025. ( AFP )

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Draft beer, peanuts and big-screen sports... the scene is reminiscent of pubs worldwide, but in Saudi Arabia's capital, customers in white robes or black veils sip alcohol-free pints with no expectation of a hangover.

"The idea is to offer customers an original experience they can share on social media," Abdallah Islam, manager of the A12 cafe in Riyadh, told AFP. At the cafe, Saudi women lift their black face veils to sip ice-cold beer.

"Is there alcohol in this?" one customer asked, nervously eyeing his pint. The incongruous scene, with veiled women clinking glasses, signals the changes under way and in the conservative kingdom, home to Islam's holiest sites, as deep-seated taboos are gently prodded.

The A12 cafe, on one of the busiest avenues in the capital, displays a large picture of a foaming pint on its window. Its managers say the cafe has been packed since April when it began serving draft beer -- a German Warsteiner with 0.0 percent alcohol, poured into large mugs and served with peanuts, pub-style.

Around the tables, young men in white thobes -- the traditional Saudi garment -- film themselves sipping their drinks, while a waiter pulls pints behind a shiny black bar. Some watch football on a television screen while enjoying a cold brew.

Since the rise to power of Saudi crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, cinemas have reopened, women are allowed to drive and foreign tourists are being welcomed. Alcohol, however, remains a red line.

Booze has been banned in Saudi Arabia since 1952, shortly after the son of then-King Abdulaziz got drunk and, in a rage, shot dead a British diplomat.