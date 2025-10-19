ETV Bharat / international

Nuns, Ex-Satanic Priest Among 7 New Saints Created By Pope Leo

Faithful bring the Offertory to Pope Leo XIV at the altar during a Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican where Pope Leo XIV made seven new Catholic saints on Sunday, October 19, 2025. ( AP )

Vatican City: Bells rang out Sunday over St Peter's Square as Pope Leo XIV created seven new saints, including the first from Papua New Guinea, an archbishop killed in the Armenian genocide and a Venezuelan "doctor of the poor".

Also canonised during the solemn ceremony, under sunny skies in the vast plaza on World Mission Day, were three nuns who dedicated their lives to the poor and sick, and former Satanic priest Bartolo Longo. The Italian lawyer born in 1841 subsequently rejoined the Catholic faith and went on to found the Pontifical Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of the Rosary of Pompeii.

"Today we have before us seven witnesses, the new Saints, who, with God's grace, kept the lamp of faith burning," Leo told an audience the Vatican estimated at some 55,000 people. "May their intercession assist us in our trials and their example inspire us in our shared vocation to holiness," he said during his homily.

Huge portraits of the seven were unfurled from windows over the square as Leo, the first US pope, exited St Peter's Basilica dressed in a ceremonial white cassock with a white mitre on his head, preceded by white-clad bishops and cardinals.

Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints -- the Vatican department charged with beatification and canonisation -- read aloud profiles of the seven to applause from the crowd. With Leo's reading of the canonisation formula, they were officially declared saints.

In his homily, Leo described the new saints as either "martyrs for their faith", "evangelisers and missionaries", "charismatic founders" of congregations or "benefactors of humanity". The rite of canonisation was the second for the former Robert Prevost since he was made leader of the Catholic Church on May 8.