ETV Bharat / international

NSA Doval Calls For Closer Regional Security Cooperation To Counter Challenges In Indian Ocean

NSA Ajit Doval addresses the 8th National Security Advisors-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave, in Malé on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India remains committed to working closely with key Indian Ocean nations to enhance their collective capacities to deal with evolving security threats, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Wednesday.

In his address at the eighth Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in Male, Doval listed various pressing challenges facing the region and called for deeper strategic cooperation to address them.

The CSC has emerged as a key regional security grouping of Indian Ocean littoral states, comprising India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Mauritius, Bangladesh, and Seychelles. It has largely been focusing on maritime safety, counter-terrorism, and transnational security cooperation. "The Colombo Security Conclave represents the intersection of our Neighborhood First outlook and the MAHASAGAR vision," Doval said.

"We are committed to continue working closely with the CSC countries to enhance our collective capacities in dealing with the evolving serious security challenges," he added.

Last March, during his visit to Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the vision MAHASAGAR, or 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, for India's engagement with the Global South.

Doval said he was confident that the CSC will become an effective instrument in the Indian Ocean region to provide collective security and look after common interests.