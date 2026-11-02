ETV Bharat / international

NSA Ajit Doval's Visit To Vietnam Underlines Growing Security And Defence Links With India

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets Communist Party of Vietnam and Minister of Public Security of Vietnam, Senior Lieutenant General Lương Tam Quang, in Hanoi on Monday. ( ANI )

By Nirmala Ganapathy 4 Min Read

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's visit to the historic Quan Su Pagoda, a historical Buddhist temple, during his trip to Vietnam evoked the long civilisational links between India and Vietnam, which are over 2000 years old and point to a shared Buddhist heritage.

But beyond the symbolism, the NSA's visit brought focus on security ties between the two countries amid growing geopolitical disturbances caused by the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine and China's growing influence in the region. Both countries have sought to diversify relations including in security, with Doval's visit coming six months after that of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

During the visit, Doval held talks with the Minister of Public Security of Vietnam Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang and reviewed ongoing security cooperation while agreeing to deepen cooperation in existing areas, including cybersecurity, counterterrorism, combating high-tech crime, transnational crime, money laundering and online scams. "Both sides discussed current cooperation in the field of security and agreed to continue promoting the existing multifaceted relations even further. The two sides also exchanged views on developments in the region and around the world," said the Indian Embassy in Vietnam in a post on X. The NSA also met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General Phan Văn Giang and agreed to deepen defence cooperation, which they also reviewed. The visit follows Vietnamese President To Lam's visit to India in May during which the two sides upgraded ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which encapsulates greater security and maritime collaboration among other areas. At that time, according to a joint statement, the two sides agreed to deepen cooperation between the Ministry of Public Security of Viet Nam and the National Security Council Secretariat of India and agreed to revitalise the India-Vietnam Security Dialogue. The joint statement had also pinpointed defence and security as key pillars of the partnership with both sides agreeing to look at joint research and co-production of defence technologies and boosting cooperation in maritime security and information sharing. The decision to boost maritime security was seen as significant given Vietnam's dispute with China in the South China Sea where both countries have overlapping territorial claims in the Paracel and Spratly archipelagos.