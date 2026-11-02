NSA Ajit Doval's Visit To Vietnam Underlines Growing Security And Defence Links With India
Doval holds talks with Vietnam's Minister of Public Security and meets Deputy Prime Minister.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's visit to the historic Quan Su Pagoda, a historical Buddhist temple, during his trip to Vietnam evoked the long civilisational links between India and Vietnam, which are over 2000 years old and point to a shared Buddhist heritage.
But beyond the symbolism, the NSA's visit brought focus on security ties between the two countries amid growing geopolitical disturbances caused by the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine and China's growing influence in the region. Both countries have sought to diversify relations including in security, with Doval's visit coming six months after that of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
During the visit, Doval held talks with the Minister of Public Security of Vietnam Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang and reviewed ongoing security cooperation while agreeing to deepen cooperation in existing areas, including cybersecurity, counterterrorism, combating high-tech crime, transnational crime, money laundering and online scams.
"Both sides discussed current cooperation in the field of security and agreed to continue promoting the existing multifaceted relations even further. The two sides also exchanged views on developments in the region and around the world," said the Indian Embassy in Vietnam in a post on X.
The NSA also met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General Phan Văn Giang and agreed to deepen defence cooperation, which they also reviewed.
The visit follows Vietnamese President To Lam's visit to India in May during which the two sides upgraded ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which encapsulates greater security and maritime collaboration among other areas. At that time, according to a joint statement, the two sides agreed to deepen cooperation between the Ministry of Public Security of Viet Nam and the National Security Council Secretariat of India and agreed to revitalise the India-Vietnam Security Dialogue.
Cố vấn An ninh Quốc gia Ajit Doval hôm nay đã tới thăm Chùa Quán Sứ, một ngôi chùa có bề dày lịch sử tại Hà Nội. Cố vấn An ninh Quốc gia đã được đón tiếp bởi Hoà thượng Thích Thanh Nhiễu, Phó Chủ tịch Thường trực Hội đồng Trị sự và Trụ trì Chùa Quán Sứ, và Thượng toạ Thích Đức Thiện, Phó Chủ tịch kiêm Tổng Thư ký Giáo hội Phật giáo Việt Nam. Phật giáo là cây cầu văn minh kết nối nhân dân 🇮🇳 và 🇻🇳. ~~~ NSA Ajit Doval visited the historic Quan Su Pagoda, today, in Hanoi. He was received by Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Standing Vice President and the Chief Abbot of the Pagoda, and Most Venerable Thich Duc Thien, Vice President and Secretary General of the National Viet Nam Buddhist Sangha (VBS). Buddhism is the civilisational bridge between the people of 🇮🇳 and 🇻🇳.— India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) November 2, 2026
The joint statement had also pinpointed defence and security as key pillars of the partnership with both sides agreeing to look at joint research and co-production of defence technologies and boosting cooperation in maritime security and information sharing. The decision to boost maritime security was seen as significant given Vietnam's dispute with China in the South China Sea where both countries have overlapping territorial claims in the Paracel and Spratly archipelagos.
Vietnam practices "Bamboo Diplomacy," much like India's policy of strategic autonomy, rooted in not taking sides even as it builds defence and security links with several countries, like India, the US and Japan. It has continued to manage a territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea with its president, declining to take an adversarial stance against Beijing. His foreign policy outlook is that Vietnam, which has a fast-growing economy and is becoming an export powerhouse, will not pick sides, will not enter military alliances and will not side with one country against the other.
A visit by the NSA after a long gap underlined a growing momentum in ties following the Prime Ministerial Visit in May, noted former diplomat Gurjit Singh, who has served as ambassador to ASEAN. "The current Vietnamese regime is very well disposed towards us. Their reformist President was here this year. He came pretty early after taking over," noted Singh.
The security relationship between the two countries also points to the effort to grow defence ties. For some years, India has been seeking to help Vietnam diversify its defence capacities. In 2022, India provided defence credit and supplied 12 high-speed boats to Vietnam, while in 2023 India gifted an indigenously built missile corvette to Vietnam. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in May this year said India had signed a deal with Vietnam to supply the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system.
The sale to Vietnam underlined the growing importance of ASEAN to India's efforts to boost defence exports. Apart from Vietnam, the Philippines had earlier procured the missiles while Indonesia in July agreed to buy the missile system from India.
Still, the challenge for both countries remains to translate the growing political goodwill and desire to engage further into sustained security cooperation in areas ranging from defence technology collaboration and greater economic engagement and maritime collaboration.
There are also pressure points between the two countries. India has been wary of imports from Vietnam and has in the past it of flouting the rules of origin clause in the India-Asean FTA and allowing Chinese goods to enter India. India is seeking to close this loophole through a review of the ASEAN-India FTA.
"India-Vietnam ties are extremely important and they are a strategic partnership, and they are growing. We have had good relations and we need more substance that has to be more technological and economic cooperation."