ETV Bharat / international

NRIs Can Bring USD 70 To 80 Billion Into India Through FCNR Deposits: Expert

Singapore: Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have the potential to bring USD 70-80 billion in foreign currency inflows into India through the ongoing FCNR initiative, under which banks are offering higher interest rates for a limited period, a Singapore-based chartered accountant said on Friday.

The estimate was also discussed during a global webinar organised by the Singapore Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in association with the ICAI's International Affairs Committee and its 25 overseas chapters on Wednesday.

The Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) scheme allows NRIs and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) to safely deposit and grow their overseas earnings in major foreign currencies within Indian banks. These operate like traditional fixed deposits, except the money stays in foreign currency rather than converting to Indian Rupees.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted banks to offer higher interest rates on FCNR deposits for a limited period as part of the strategy to bolster forex reserves and support the rupee amid the West Asia crisis.

"As much as USD 10 billion has been raised so far under the FCNR initiative, which is open till September 30, 2026," ICAI Singapore Chapter Chairman Sanjay Gattani told PTI.

Echoing the views shared by the experts at the webinar, Gattani said under the FCNR initiative, NRIs have the potential to generate USD 70-80 billion foreign currency inflows into India under FCNR.

"Such inflows would substantially enhance India's external financial position while providing NRIs with an opportunity to contribute directly to the nation's development," he said.