NRI Woman Wins Appeal For Workplace Fairness Over Chronic Illness in UK Court

London: An NRI professional on Monday won her High Court appeal in London after a six-year battle for workplace fairness for women suffering from a chronic illness.

Sanju Pal, a non-resident Indian from West Bengal, suffers from endometriosis and her case is expected to set a precedent on disability discrimination in the workplace related to the illness under the UK’s Equality Act 2010.

Represented by law firm Kilgannon & Partners, the 41-year-old was also challenging a controversial "up or out" progression-based model used to dismiss consultants for not being ready for promotion as unfair under the UK’s Employment Rights Act 1996.

“Ms Sanju Pal succeeds in appeal against (global management consulting firm) Accenture at the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT),” her lawyers said in a statement after the judgment was handed down. The EAT concluded that an Employment Tribunal’s reasoning on disability discrimination due to endometriosis was “wholly inadequate” and therefore the decision cannot stand.

“Her evidence that she was affected by endometriosis was supported by the medical evidence,” the EAT judgment reads. “The Employment Tribunal also failed to consider whether the condition would continue to have substantial adverse effect on the claimant’s ability to undertake normal day-to-day activities absent medical treatment. The issue of disability will have to be considered entirely afresh," it states.

Endometriosis is a condition causing pelvic pain that reportedly impacts around 1.5 million women in the UK. The EAT concluded that the determinations that Pal was not disabled and that she was not subject to discrimination because of something arising in consequence of disability cannot stand, her lawyers highlight.

Having won her appeal on all grounds, the matter will be sent back to a newly constituted tribunal to ensure confidence that the issue of disability will be considered afresh. Pal’s case dates back to 2019, when she was dismissed as manager for alleged underperformance after not making promotion to senior manager level at management consulting firm Accenture (UK) Ltd.