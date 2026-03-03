ETV Bharat / international

Not Very Helpful: Trump Rebukes UK PM Starmer's Approach To Iran Strikes

London: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as "not very helpful" with his stance on the joint American and Israeli strikes on Iran and praised European neighbours like France and Germany for their response to the war.

In a phone interview from the White House with 'The Sun’ newspaper in London, Trump said he is “very sad” to see that the so-called UK-US special relationship is “not what it was”. He had earlier accused Starmer of taking “far too long” to allow the use of British airbases by US forces to attack Iran.

"He (Starmer) has not been helpful. I never thought I’d see that. I never thought I’d see that from the UK. We love the UK,” said Trump.

“It’s a different world, actually. It’s just a much different kind of relationship that we’ve had with your country before. It’s very sad to see that the relationship is obviously not what it was.

"This was the most solid relationship of all. And now we have very strong relationships with other countries in Europe,” he said.

It came a day after Starmer was unequivocal in his stance against the UK joining the strikes on Iran, saying his Labour government did not believe in “regime change from the skies”.