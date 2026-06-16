ETV Bharat / international

'Not Satisfied' With Netanyahu's Lebanon Handling, Trump Says Israel 'Should Have Been Able To Do The Job Faster'

Evian: Expressing sharp disapproval over the handling of military operations in Lebanon, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday heavily censured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The American leader stated he was "not satisfied" with Netanyahu, asserting that Israel "should have been able to do the job faster" while floating a proposal for Syria to assume control over the management of Hezbollah.

Trump underscored that the extended hostilities have cast a "negative light" on his diplomatic breakthrough with Iran. He further voiced strong displeasure regarding an Israeli strike on Beirut that was executed a mere two hours before the United States was scheduled to finalise the accord with Tehran.

Amid intense, near-daily Israeli bombardments across Lebanon that have resulted in thousands of casualties, the US President strongly rebuked Netanyahu over the escalating civilian death toll.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, Trump remarked, "Israel is fighting Hezbollah too long, and too many people are being killed. And you don't have to knock down an apartment house every time you're looking for somebody. Because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses. And they're not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you."

The US President suggested that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa would be able to oversee the containment of Hezbollah with greater efficacy.