'Not Right' For Iran To Attend Davos Summit After Deadly Protests: Organisers

People carry Iranian flags and pro-government placards during a funeral ceremony for a group of security forces, who were killed during anti-government protests, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday. ( AP )

Davos: Iran's foreign minister will not be attending the Davos summit in Switzerland this week, the organisers said Monday, stressing it would not be "right" after the recent deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran.

Abbas Araghchi had been scheduled to speak on Tuesday during the annual gathering of the global elite at the upscale Swiss ski resort town. But activists have been calling on the World Economic Forum organisers to disinvite him amid what rights groups have called a "massacre" in his country.

"The Iranian Foreign Minister will not be attending Davos," the World Economic Forum said on X.