Not Just CEOs And Ministers, Indian Youngsters Also Acing Davos

Thia photograph shows a sign displayed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the eve of the WEF annual meeting in Davos on January 18, 2026. ( AFP )

Davos: In the midst of top business and political leaders swarming snow-laden alleys here, two youngsters from India are also showcasing their own stories -- one on how citizens and authorities can together solve civic dysfunctions and the other on ensuring easy market access for the blue-collar sector in India.

Ishan Pratap Singh, 22, is a civic entrepreneur and the founder and chairman of Cooperation17, a global social startup. He is a World Economic Forum Global Shaper and has been selected as one of 40 worldwide to attend the Annual Meeting at WEF Davos 2026, representing India.

Drishti Medhi, from Assam, is co-founder of QuickGhy that is building an easy market access for the blue-collar sector in India, and is focused on upskilling, training and empowering them. Singh is from New Delhi and his Cooperation17 builds cooperation around the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals through civic engagement, research and direct implementation.

Singh said he works with citizens, institutions, businesses and governments to solve civic dysfunction. He builds cooperation through regional town halls, stakeholder dialogues and public meetings with urban and rural local communities in and around Delhi.