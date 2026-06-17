'Not Final, If I Don't Like It We'll Go Back To Dropping Bombs,' Trump Signals Hardline On MOU With Iran As Signing Scheduled For Friday
US President Donald Trump said that the MoU with Iran is not final, threatening that the war may resume if they don't behave.
By ANI
Published : June 17, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Evian: Just 48 hours ahead of the signing of the crucial peace deal with Iran, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the MoU is "not final," threatening that the war may resume if "they don't behave."
Speaking during a bilateral Meeting with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt at the G7 summit, Trump firmly stated that the US will go back to "dropping bombs" if he is unappreciative of the final shape of the deal.
Asked by reporters if the agreement between the US and Iran was now final, Trump said, "It's not final. It's a memorandum of understanding, and if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting them, dropping bombs on their heads. If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head. Okay? 'Cause they've misbehaved for 47 years."
Earlier, following US President Donald Trump's announcement that the deal with Iran was "complete" and will be signed on Friday, US Vice President JD Vance on Monday said that both sides have already "signed the deal digitally", stressing that any sanctions relief for Tehran as part of the agreement would depend on the Islamic Republic's compliance with commitments under the agreement.
Speaking to ABC's Good Morning America, Vance said no financial concessions had been made to Iran following the signing of the deal. "We already signed the deal digitally yesterday, and there's been no money released, and that won't change," Vance said, responding to a question on whether Iran would receive sanctions relief or access to frozen assets upon signing the agreement.
The US Vice President underscored that the deal would be implemented on a performance-based framework, with sanctions relief linked to concrete actions by Iran as per the agreement.
"Again, this is a performance-based thing. If we see the Iranians making, for example, taking action to eliminate their stockpile of enriched material, then sanctions relief will follow. If we see the Iranians taking action to allow the kind of verification regime that we need to see to know that they're not going to build a nuclear weapon, sanctions relief will follow," he said.
Vance added that the agreement offered Iran an opportunity to reintegrate into the global economy, provided it adhered to the terms of the deal. "This is really about walking down a pathway here where the Iranians will be welcomed into the world economy if they do the right thing," he said.
Asked whether Israel's decision to "not bind" with the agreement and to maintain troops in Lebanon could complicate the implementation of the deal, Vance acknowledged the challenges of securing lasting peace in the region."Everything is going to complicate the deal. As you know, in this region of the world, even a ceasefire, sometimes, they're a little bit dirty. It goes from shooting a lot to shooting a little to shooting not at all," he said.
However, Vance expressed optimism about the broader implications of the agreement, describing it as beneficial for multiple stakeholders in the region.
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