ETV Bharat / international

'Not Final, If I Don't Like It We'll Go Back To Dropping Bombs,' Trump Signals Hardline On MOU With Iran As Signing Scheduled For Friday

Evian: Just 48 hours ahead of the signing of the crucial peace deal with Iran, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the MoU is "not final," threatening that the war may resume if "they don't behave."

Speaking during a bilateral Meeting with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt at the G7 summit, Trump firmly stated that the US will go back to "dropping bombs" if he is unappreciative of the final shape of the deal.

Asked by reporters if the agreement between the US and Iran was now final, Trump said, "It's not final. It's a memorandum of understanding, and if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting them, dropping bombs on their heads. If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head. Okay? 'Cause they've misbehaved for 47 years."

Earlier, following US President Donald Trump's announcement that the deal with Iran was "complete" and will be signed on Friday, US Vice President JD Vance on Monday said that both sides have already "signed the deal digitally", stressing that any sanctions relief for Tehran as part of the agreement would depend on the Islamic Republic's compliance with commitments under the agreement.

Speaking to ABC's Good Morning America, Vance said no financial concessions had been made to Iran following the signing of the deal. "We already signed the deal digitally yesterday, and there's been no money released, and that won't change," Vance said, responding to a question on whether Iran would receive sanctions relief or access to frozen assets upon signing the agreement.