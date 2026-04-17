ETV Bharat / international

Not A Retreat: What India’s COP33 Decision Says About Its Climate Diplomacy

New Delhi: India’s decision to withdraw from hosting the UN Climate Change Conference COP33 in 2028 is less a retreat from climate responsibility and more a recalibration of how New Delhi wants to engage with the global climate process.

While confirming the move during his weekly media briefing here on Friday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored that India remains fully committed to its obligations under the Paris Agreement, signalling that the withdrawal is political and strategic rather than environmental in nature.

“Yes, India has withdrawn,” Jaiswal said. “There are several issues that were taken into account. But India remains fully committed to meeting its climate change commitments. As you know, we are one of the G20 countries which has fully met its Paris commitments. And we continue to build on our green agenda and at the same time see how best we can foster greater climate change action worldwide along with our international partners, including through International Solar Alliance and other such initiatives that we have undertaken.”

The United Nations Climate Change Conferences are yearly conferences held in the framework of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). They serve as the formal meeting of the UNFCCC parties - the Conference of the Parties (COP) - to assess progress in dealing with climate change, and beginning in the mid-1990s, to negotiate the Kyoto Protocol to establish legally binding obligations for developed countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

Starting in 2005, the conferences have also served as the “Conference of the Parties Serving as the Meeting of Parties to the Kyoto Protocol” (CMP); also, parties to the convention that are not parties to the protocol can participate in protocol-related meetings as observers. From 2011 to 2015, the meetings were used to negotiate the Paris Agreement as part of the Durban platform, which created a general path towards climate action. Any final text of a COP must be agreed upon by consensus.

India’s decision to step back from hosting COP33 in 2028 is diplomatically significant not because it signals retreat from climate action, but because it subtly reshapes how New Delhi wants to position itself in the global climate architecture.

According to Uttam Kumar Sinha, Senior Fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and an expert on climate change issues, there could be several reasons as to why India decided to withdraw from hosting the COP33 Summit in 2028.

“India must have taken into consideration the geopolitical dynamics and the prevailing uncertainty,” Sinha told ETV Bharat. “Organising COP is a massive exercise. It is not like hosting a G20 or BRICS summit. Around 180-185 countries from across the world participate in COP.”

Hosting a COP summit is not merely a logistical exercise. It requires multi-year diplomatic preparation, massive financial outlay, bureaucratic focus, and alignment with a global climate negotiation process that is increasingly contentious between developed and developing countries.

By withdrawing, India is signalling that it does not see immediate strategic value in investing scarce diplomatic bandwidth into chairing a process where outcomes are often blocked by developed nations’ reluctance on finance, loss and damage, and equity.

In other words, India prefers to influence the climate debate from outside the chair rather than be constrained by the responsibilities of the chair. “India’s decision has been dictated by pragmatic and realistic thinking,” Sinha said. “But the statement (of Jaiswal) makes it very clear that India has met its commitments of Paris 2015.”

The 2015 Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty adopted by 195 parties (COP21) to limit global warming to well below 2°C, preferably to 1.5°C, compared to pre-industrial levels. It requires nations to submit updated national climate plans (NDCs) every five years to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen climate resilience.