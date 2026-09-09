ETV Bharat / international

Norway Bids Final Farewell To King Harald V As His Coffin Is Taken In A Procession To His Funeral

The coffin of Norway’s King Harald V is carried from the Royal Palace to Oslo Cathedral during a funeral procession in Oslo, Norway, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 ( AP )

Oslo: Norway was bidding its final farewell to King Harald V on Wednesday as the popular monarch's coffin set off for a funeral attended by royalty and leaders from across Europe and beyond, with thousands of people lining the streets.

A 21-gun salute rang out over the capital at the start of the roughly 30-minute funeral procession from the royal palace to Oslo Cathedral. Harald's son, new King Haakon VIII, and other senior royals walked behind the coffin, draped with the red Norwegian royal standard. Harald's widow, Queen Sonja, and Haakon's wife, Queen Mette-Marit, followed in a car.

Norwegian officials and foreign dignitaries joined the solemn procession. They included the monarchs of Sweden, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Monaco and Jordan. Also present were the heir to the British throne, Prince William, and Japan's Crown Prince Akishino, as well as political leaders from more than 20 countries, including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Harald, who died on Aug. 28 aged 89, was Europe’s oldest monarch and had reigned for 35 years. He had modernized the royal house, but refused to follow in the footsteps of other aging monarchs who have abdicated in recent times. His son immediately became king and last week took an oath of allegiance to Norway’s constitution in parliament.

Large crowds flocked to the capital for the funeral, and thousands stood behind barriers on streets lined with national flags. The downtown area was closed to vehicles and electric scooters, and police had instructed people not to bring bicycles, umbrellas or sharp objects.

People were tuning in from across the country. Scores of churches, libraries, cultural centers and city halls were making big screens available for the public to watch the funeral, public broadcaster NRK reported. Ahead of the funeral, Norwegians waited patiently to file past Harald's coffin in the chapel of the royal palace. The queue was seven hours long at one point over the weekend. Over 46,000 people visited the chapel during the week it lay in state.