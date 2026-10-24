ETV Bharat / international

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Visits China To Inaugurate New Cross-Border Bridge

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 ( AP )

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited China on Saturday, inaugurating a new bridge that connects the two countries and saying he hoped to expand cooperation with his powerful neighbor.

Kim's visit to China is his latest move in an increasingly assertive foreign policy as he seeks to align Pyongyang with Beijing and Moscow in a united front against the United States under what he portrays as a "new Cold War." It's his first visit in a year.

Kim arrived in the Chinese border city of Dandong Saturday after crossing the newly opened bridge, according to South Korea's Unification Ministry, which handles affairs related to North Korea and China's official Xinhua News Agency.

Both sides promised to strengthen cooperation

He met with Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of China's Communist Party. The two toured a car factory, and promised to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Kim said that his country "stands ready to work with China to carry forward their historical friendship and expand practical cooperation, thereby delivering tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries," according to Xinhua.

Wang then accompanied Kim to the bridge to send him off, according to Xinhua.

New bridge was built to help expand trade between the countries

Experts said the opening of the New Yalu River Bridge this month was a key symbol of strengthening ties between North Korea and China and reflected their intent to expand trade, as it is expected to accommodate two-way traffic around the clock, including container shipments and heavy cargo trucks.

North Korean state media did not immediately report on Kim's visit and China's Foreign Ministry press office did not respond to a request for confirmation.

Citing anonymous diplomatic sources, Japan's Kyodo News agency reported earlier on Saturday that Chinese authorities were imposing strict traffic restrictions in parts of Dandong and all hotel rooms in those areas were unavailable for reservation. Japan's TBS television network aired footage of what it said was likely Kim's motorcade in Dandong, including a black limousine bearing North Korean flags.