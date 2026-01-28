ETV Bharat / international

North Korea To Soon Unveil 'Next-Stage' Nuclear Plans, Kim Says

This picture taken on January 27, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 28, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) and his daughter Kim Ju Ae (R) inspecting a test firing of the renewed large-caliber rocket launcher system, at an undisclosed location in North Korea. ( AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS )

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will unveil plans to bolster his nuclear forces at an upcoming ruling party meeting, state media reported Wednesday, after a missile launch the despot said would bring "excruciating mental agony" to his enemies.

The landmark congress of North Korea's ruling Workers Party is expected in the coming weeks and is its first in five years.

Overseeing a ballistic missile test on Tuesday, Kim said the conclave "will clarify the next-stage plans for further bolstering up the country's nuclear war deterrent," the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Kim, accompanied by senior North Korean officials as well as his young daughter, watched the test-firing of a "large-caliber" multiple rocket launcher that fired four missiles, KCNA said.

"The result and significance of this test will be a source of excruciating mental agony and serious threat to the forces that attempt to provoke a military confrontation with us," Kim said.

While acknowledging that development of the rocket launcher system had "not been plain sailing", Kim said the test was "of great significance in improving the effectiveness of our strategic deterrent".

Photos released by state media showed Kim and his daughter, who analysts believe is called Ju Ae, watching the missile launch.

The rockets "hit a target" in waters 358.5 kilometres (222.7 miles) away, according to the North Korean leader.

The ballistic missiles were fired toward the Sea of Japan, with two missiles landing outside the country's Exclusive Economic Zone, Japanese state news agency Jiji Press had reported, citing defence ministry sources.

Lee Ho-ryung, principal researcher at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, told AFP the upcoming congress would likely see Kim announce "that the goal is now to maximise nuclear operational prowess".