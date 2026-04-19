ETV Bharat / international

North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles Toward Sea

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits to observe the test launches of missiles at an undisclosed place in North Korea Sunday, April 12, 2026. ( AP )

Seoul: North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea on Sunday, its neighbours said, the North’s latest weapons testing activity this year.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launches happened on Sunday morning from the North’s eastern Sinpo area. It said South Korea has bolstered its surveillance posture and is closely exchanging information with the U.S. and Japan. South Korea's presidential office said its National Security Council plans to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the launches.

Japan’s Defence Ministry also detected the launches, saying the weapons were believed to have landed in the waters off North Korea's east coast. It said Tokyo strongly protested to Pyongyang, saying Sunday's launches threaten regional and international peace and violated U.N. Security Council resolutions that bans any ballistic activities by North Korea.