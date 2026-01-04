ETV Bharat / international

North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles Toward Sea Ahead Of South Korean Leader's Visit To China

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un, front right, visits a major munitions factory at an undisclosed place in North Korea Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. ( AP )

Seoul: North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea Sunday, its neighbors said, just hours before South Korea's president left for China for talks expected to cover North Korea's nuclear program.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected several ballistic missile launches from North Korea's capital region around 7:50 a.m. It said the missiles flew about 900 kilometers (560 miles) and that South Korea and U.S. authorities were analyzing details of the launches.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said that South Korea maintains a readiness to repel any provocations by North Korea and is closely exchanging information with the U.S. and Japan on the North's missile launches.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said that at least two missile launches by North Korea have been confirmed. “They are a serious problem, threatening the peace and security of our nation, the region and the world,” Koizumi told reporters.

North Korea ramps up weapons display ahead of political meet

The launches were the latest weapons demonstration by North Korea in recent weeks. Experts say North Korea is aiming to show off or review its achievements in the defense sector ahead of its upcoming ruling party congress, the first of its kind in five years. Observers are watching the Workers Party congress to see whether North Korea will set a new policy on the U.S. and respond to its calls to resume long-stalled talks.

North Korea has been focusing on testing activities to enlarge its nuclear arsenal since its leader Kim Jong Un's summitry with U.S. President Donald Trump fell apart in 2019. Kim has also boosted his diplomatic credentials by aligning with Russia over its war in Ukraine and tightening relations with China.

Observers say Kim would believe his leverage has sharply increased to wrest concessions from Trump if they sit down for talks again. North Korea hasn't announced when it will hold the congress, but South Korea's spy service said it will likely occur in January or February.

Launches comes before South Korean leader's trip to China