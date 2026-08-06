ETV Bharat / international

North Korea Launches A Short-Range Ballistic Missile Toward Sea, South Korea Says

FILE - A North Korean flag flutters in the wind atop a 160-meter tower in North Korea's village Gijungdong as seen from the Taesungdong freedom village inside the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea on April 24, 2018 ( AP )

SEOUL: North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward the waters off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of weapons tests by North Korea this year.

The military detected the launch from North Korea's eastern coastal Wonsan area around 5 p.m. (0900 GMT), the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

It said South Korea's military has bolstered its surveillance posture and is closely coordinating with the U.S. and Japan.

Japan's Defense Ministry also said that North Korea fired a possible ballistic missile but there was no impact in or around Japan.