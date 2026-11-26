ETV Bharat / international

North Korea’s Kim Vows To Build More Nuclear Weapons After Ignoring Trump’s Overture

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, leader Kim Jong Un, left, inspects what it says a facility for producing weapons-grade nuclear material at an undisclosed location in North Korea, Monday, ( Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP )

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited facilities that produce nuclear ingredients and called for building more nuclear weapons, after ignoring U.S. President Donald Trump's offer to meet during his recent visit to Asia.

Kim's statement signals again that he won't give up his evolving nuclear program — the backbone of his authoritarian rule — and is eager to bolster his country's status as a nuclear power.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday that Kim inspected two nuclear materials production factories, one newly inaugurated and the other being expanded. KCNA photos showed Kim and senior military officials walking between dense rows of what appeared to be centrifuges used to produce weapons-grade uranium and touring halls displaying what were believed to be warheads. Some of the images were blurred.

KCNA said Kim visited a nuclear-powered equipment production base and a nuclear research institute as well on Wednesday.

North Korea has disclosed a uranium enrichment site a few times since it showed one at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex to visiting American scholars in 2010. North Korea didn't say where the nuclear materials production factories that Kim visited this week are located. In June, when North Korea disclosed parts of a uranium enrichment site while reporting on Kim's visit there, outside experts assessed it was likely an additional uranium enrichment facility that North Korea was suspected to have been building at Yongbyon.

Kim said his latest inspection visit was part of efforts to strengthen North Korea's defense capabilities in response to "variable nuclear threats approaching the Korean Peninsula moment by moment," KCNA said. He accused the U.S. of inciting its regional allies to possess nuclear-powered submarines and committing to sharing its nuclear weapons with them, KCNA said.

"The validity and substantiality of our possession of nuclear weapons and the trend of bolstering up its nuclear capability in quality and quantity are an irreversible reality," Kim said, according to KCNA.

Kim also called for the further development of the country's low-yield battlefield nuclear weapons, saying the deployment of such weapons across multiple domains for various missions is crucial given North Korea's "inevitable reality facing the border with the most dangerous enemy state," a reference to South Korea.