North Korea Has Fired A Ballistic Missile Toward The East, Seoul Says

Seoul: North Korea performed its first ballistic missile test in five months Wednesday, South Korea's military said, days before President Donald Trump and other world leaders are to gather in rival South for a regional conference.

A brief statement from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched in an eastward direction but gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew.

North Korea usually test-launches missiles in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, causing no damage in neighboring countries. But the Joint Chiefs of Staff statement only said the latest missile landed in the waters.

The launch comes days before South Korea hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference , an annual summit meant to promote economic integration and trade throughout the region. It has no military component. Trump was expected to come to Gyeongju ahead of the summit for bilateral meetings with world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, but South Korean officials say Trump won't likely attend the APEC's main conference set for Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

Experts earlier said North Korea could launch provocative missile tests before or during the APEC summit to underscore its commitment to being recognized as a nuclear weapons state. Experts say Kim would need that status to call for the U.N. to lift punishing economic sanctions on it.