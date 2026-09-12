ETV Bharat / international

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Toward Sea After Rivals' Military Drill It Sees As Provocation

Seoul: North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Saturday, its neighbors said, a day after the U.S., South Korea and Japan ended their trilateral military drill that North Korea views as a provocation.

North Korea's ballistic missile launches, the first in about three weeks, came as the country was continuing its weapons display after rebuffing U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to scale back a major bilateral military drill with South Korea in a goodwill gesture.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launches of several missiles from North Korea's eastern coastal Wonsan area. It said the missiles flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles) each in a direction toward North Korea's eastern waters. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had boosted its surveillance posture and was closely exchanging information on the launches with the U.S. and Japan.

South Korea's presidential national security council issued a statement urging North Korea to halt ballistic missile firings that violate U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The U.S. Pacific Command said the North's launch event didn't pose an immediate threat to U.S. territory or to its allies. It said the U.S. remains committed to the defense of the U.S. homeland and its allies in the region.

On Friday, the U.S., South Korea and Japan ended their five-day Freedom Edge exercise as scheduled. The U.S. Pacific Command said the militaries of the three countries "trained side by side across air, sea and cyber domains, sharpening the interoperability that keeps the region secure." It cited maritime maneuvers, air refueling, cyber coordination and medical drills.