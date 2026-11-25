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North Korea Declares A Swiss Diplomat Persona Non Grata And Orders Him To Leave

FILE - In this photo provided on Oct. 31, 2026, by the North Korean government, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis holds a talk with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at Pyongyang Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. ( AP )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Seoul: North Korea on Wednesday declared a senior Swiss diplomat heading the country’s newly opened diplomatic office in Pyongyang persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country within 48 hours.

The move came a day after Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, threatened to close the office. She condemned Switzerland for imposing sanctions on a youth camp in eastern North Korea over its alleged role in the transfer of children from Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine.