ETV Bharat / international

Non-Binary Indian Migrant Elected Member Of Scottish Parliament

London: Q Manivannan, an India-born anthropologist who identifies as non-binary, has been elected to the devolved Scottish Parliament on a platform of “kinder politics” for the region. The newly elected member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) secured a win on the Edinburgh and Lothians East list for the pro-independence Scottish Greens in Thursday’s polls.

The student from Tamil Nadu was able to contest as a result of a rule change that allowed foreigners on even short-term visas and without indefinite leave to remain (ILR), or permanent residency, to be eligible for elections in Scotland.

“As a queer Tamil immigrant, I am standing to be an MSP to bring a politics of care and compassion to Holyrood, to fight for the radical change our working-class and marginalised communities need," said Manivannan in his poll pitch for the Scottish Greens.

“So, I am passionate about more caring politics rooted in the working class, the queer, and the solidary; politics that includes, that listens to people.

"Building on my experience as a community organiser, teacher, and policy expert, having worked with the United Nations, trade unions, Scottish human rights groups, and voluntary organisations to improve disability inclusion, create accessible and feminist cities, and improve human rights, I know what it means to stand up for justice and make change happen," he said.

He has pledged to inject “brave, new energy to Holyrood”, as the Scottish Parliament is known. “I want to continue standing unwaveringly for solidarity for oppressed communities – whether its immigrants or asylum-seekers in Edinburgh, Scottish diaspora communities abroad, or suffering Palestinians.