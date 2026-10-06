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Nobel Prize In Physics 2026 Awarded To Francis Halzen For Discovering Neutrinos Of Astrophysical Origin

A portrait of Francis Halzen is shown on the screen as the recipient of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics during a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 6, 2026. ( AP )

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Francis Halzen "for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin."

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden. Francis Halzen was born in 1944 in Tienen, Belgium. He did his PhD in 1969 at KU Leuven, Belgium, and now works as a Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA.

According to the official statement released announcing the prize, Halzen realised that ice at the South Pole could be used to track particles known as neutrinos.

"His vision and scientific leadership have been fundamental for the IceCube Neutrino Observatory – a cubic kilometre of ice that is equipped with light sensors. Using IceCube, researchers can capture neutrinos from extremely energy-rich processes in the distant universe," the statement reads.

Francis Halzen's First Reaction

"It was a great surprise. I obviously didn't expect it. I am travelling through Italy for a committee meeting. I hope this prize will reflect the credit that this last collaboration and especially those who made critical, decisive contributions to this project over time," he told the award announcers during a phone call.

"I hope this reflects on the really courageous people who joined me in the beginning of this project when no respectable conservative physicists would have joined me, but many talented people did, and that’s why I’m here."

What Are Neutrinos

Neutrinos are tiny, neutral elementary particles that have almost no mass and pass through normal matter nearly unimpeded, while cosmic neutrinos are a high-energy subset of these particles originating from deep outside our solar system.

"Neutrinos are everywhere, but they do not make themselves known. They pass all the way through the Earth and through our bodies without us noticing. Very rarely, a single neutrino will interact with an atomic nucleus, which makes it possible for someone with the right equipment to discover them," the statement reads.

Scientists, it says, have long known that the cosmos contains natural particle accelerators, which fire out particles with energies up to a million times more than can be achieved in laboratories on Earth.

The statement pointed out that much about these sources is mysterious: what are they, where are they, and what are the main processes inside them?

"Neutrinos with extremely high energies are created in the same environments as other types of particles. However, unlike other particles, neutrinos reach us without changing direction or losing energy. This means they can provide information that is not available in any other way."