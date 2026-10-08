ETV Bharat / international

Nobel Prize In Literature 2026 Awarded To Canadian Author Anne Carson

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Canadian author Anne Carson for "her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature.”.

Hungarian writer, László Krasznahorkai, won the Nobel Prize in Literature 2025 for his "compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art". His surreal and anarchic novels combine a bleak world view with mordant humour, and his work, the judges said upholds the power of art in the midst of "apocalyptic terror".

The Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded 118 times to 122 Nobel Prize laureates between 1901 and 2025 according to the official website of The Nobel Prize.

Eighteen women have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature till now. Swedish author Selma Lagerlöf (1858-1940) was the first woman to be awarded in 1909. Selma Lagerlöf was awarded five years before she was elected to the Swedish Academy, the Nobel Prize awarding institution responsible for selecting Nobel Prize laureates in literature.

Rudyard Kipling was the youngest literature laureate to be awarded the prize in 1907 at 41 years, while the oldest literature laureate, Doris Lessing, received the prize in 2007 at 87 years.

The literature prize was not awarded on seven occasions in 1914, 1918, 1935, 1940, 1941, 1942, and 1943. Nobel Foundation says, "If none of the works under consideration is found to be of the importance indicated in the first paragraph, the prize money shall be reserved until the following year. If, even then, the prize cannot be awarded, the amount shall be added to the Foundation’s restricted funds." During World War I and II, fewer Nobel Prizes were awarded.

Till now, three science awards have been announced this week. The announcements began on Monday with the Nobel for Medicine awarded to three scientists whose work led to a tool that uses light to help unravel how the brain works. The Physics award recognised a scientist’s efforts to demystify a rare group of neutrinos. The Chemistry prize recognised two scientists for untangling mysterious mirror images in molecules, a discovery that has been used to develop countless drugs.

The most anticipated award, the Peace prize, is due on Friday, followed by the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences on Monday.

The prize money this year is 12 million Swedish kronor (over Rs 11 crore). If a category has multiple winners, the amount is equally divided among the laureates.