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Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2026: How Henri Kagan And Kenso Soai's Pioneering Research Redefines Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to Henri Kagan And Kenso Soai recognises the unraveling of the decades old mystery of producing a particular mirror image molecule in certain chemical reactions. This holds immense significance for the pharmaceutical sector in particular as chemists can optimise a chemical reaction to produce the purest form of the desired drug!

The 2026 Nobel Prize In Chemistry And What It Signifies

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Henri Kagan And Kenso Soai 'for discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis'.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden. According to the Academy, the 2026 Nobel Chemistry prize recognises discoveries that have enabled chemists to drive chemical reactions that lead to 'homochirality'.

What is chirality and homochirality?

In scientific terms, molecules that exist as two non-identical mirror images are called chiral molecules. The individual mirror images are called enantiomers and are defined as either right or left.

According to the Royal Academy, life is what chemists call homochiral, (derived from the Greek words for “same” and “hand”). Like hands, all amino acids exist as two mirrored variants, but only one of them is found in the proteins in your cells. The other is rarely found in nature. This is also true of the sugar molecules that are part of our DNA; there are two different mirror images of these molecules, but life only uses one.

The Breakthrough By Kagan And Soai

Chemists have long wondered how homochirality can emerge. This year's Chemistry Nobel for Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai is a recognition of the solution to this puzzle. According to the Royal Academy, Kagan discovered a new way of manipulating chemical reactions, allowing a greater excess of one of the mirror images to be created than was previously assumed possible.

His discovery has been revolutionary for chemists who develop reactions for the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, flavours, scents and new materials.

Soai, on the other hand, designed the first chemical reaction in which only one of the potential mirror images was formed. Other than life itself, no one had ever achieved this feat. The Soai reaction is one of the most spectacular chemical experiments ever conducted.

The Louis Pasteur Connection To 2026 Chemistry Nobel Prize

According to the Royal Academy, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026 results from a long chain of ideas, of which the first link was forged in the mid-19th century. It all began with Louis Pasteur investigating a substance tartaric acid, a substance important for wine production.

Drawn by the curiosity that tartaric acid sometimes bent polarised light to the right, but at other times did not affect the light at all, Pasteur grew crystals of tartaric acid and examined them under his microscope. He found that they existed in two variants, each the other’s mirror image.