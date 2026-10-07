Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2026: How Henri Kagan And Kenso Soai's Pioneering Research Redefines Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
The 2026 Nobel Prize to Kagan And Soai recognises the optimisation of chemical reactions to produce the purest form of the desired drug.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
The 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to Henri Kagan And Kenso Soai recognises the unraveling of the decades old mystery of producing a particular mirror image molecule in certain chemical reactions. This holds immense significance for the pharmaceutical sector in particular as chemists can optimise a chemical reaction to produce the purest form of the desired drug!
The 2026 Nobel Prize In Chemistry And What It Signifies
The 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Henri Kagan And Kenso Soai 'for discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis'.
BREAKING NEWS The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai “for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis.” https://t.co/nH090ql1Xc— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2026
The announcement was made on Wednesday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden. According to the Academy, the 2026 Nobel Chemistry prize recognises discoveries that have enabled chemists to drive chemical reactions that lead to 'homochirality'.
What is chirality and homochirality?
In scientific terms, molecules that exist as two non-identical mirror images are called chiral molecules. The individual mirror images are called enantiomers and are defined as either right or left.
Have you heard about chirality? This year's chemistry prize is all about chirality - this is when molecules appear in two forms that mirror each other – just as our hands mirror each other. Want to understand better? Play our chirality game: https://t.co/fycYwTLfUr https://t.co/2CY8ELu1em— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2026
According to the Royal Academy, life is what chemists call homochiral, (derived from the Greek words for “same” and “hand”). Like hands, all amino acids exist as two mirrored variants, but only one of them is found in the proteins in your cells. The other is rarely found in nature. This is also true of the sugar molecules that are part of our DNA; there are two different mirror images of these molecules, but life only uses one.
The Breakthrough By Kagan And Soai
Chemists have long wondered how homochirality can emerge. This year's Chemistry Nobel for Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai is a recognition of the solution to this puzzle. According to the Royal Academy, Kagan discovered a new way of manipulating chemical reactions, allowing a greater excess of one of the mirror images to be created than was previously assumed possible.
His discovery has been revolutionary for chemists who develop reactions for the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, flavours, scents and new materials.
Soai, on the other hand, designed the first chemical reaction in which only one of the potential mirror images was formed. Other than life itself, no one had ever achieved this feat. The Soai reaction is one of the most spectacular chemical experiments ever conducted.
The Louis Pasteur Connection To 2026 Chemistry Nobel Prize
According to the Royal Academy, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026 results from a long chain of ideas, of which the first link was forged in the mid-19th century. It all began with Louis Pasteur investigating a substance tartaric acid, a substance important for wine production.
Drawn by the curiosity that tartaric acid sometimes bent polarised light to the right, but at other times did not affect the light at all, Pasteur grew crystals of tartaric acid and examined them under his microscope. He found that they existed in two variants, each the other’s mirror image.
After dividing them up and dissolved them separately, Pasteur sent polarised light through the liquids; one bent the light to the right and the other to the left. Furthermore, if he combined the liquids, the light was unaffected.
The experiment provided chemists with the insight that some substances occur in two mirrored variants. Eventually, these substances came to be called chiral, and the two molecules that are each other’s mirror images enantiomers.
Kagan's Out Of The Box Thinking
Kagan, who worked at Université Paris-Sud, was one of all the chemists working to refine asymmetric reactions in the early 1980s. The aim was to produce enantiomers that were as pure as possible, for example in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
The importance of achieving this had been shown by the thalidomide scandal in the early 1960s, when thousands of children were affected by birth defects caused by a sedative, thalidomide. When researchers analysed what had happened, they realised that it was the active substance’s mirror image that caused the harm.
Kagan succeeded in finding the method for enhancing the formation of one of the enantiomers in the product. In 1986, he described at least three different asymmetric reactions that displayed what chemists call 'non-linear effects'.
Learn more about the 2026 #NobelPrize in Chemistry Press release: https://t.co/r15QXsLQfL Popular information: https://t.co/2gyAUxmjkq Advanced information: https://t.co/NW9a2lbNLQ https://t.co/yMTK1Y3gne— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2026
The Soai Reaction
Taking Kagan's work further ahead, his co-laureate Kenso Soai from the Tokyo University of Science, Soai, through a trial-and-error method, succeeded in finding a chiral substance – 5-pyrimidyl alkanol – which could create itself.
Soai designed the first chemical reaction in which only one of the potential mirror images was formed. Other than life itself, no one had ever achieved this feat. The Soai reaction is one of the most spectacular chemical experiments ever conducted.
In a publication from 1995, he described this revolutionary experiment. He started with a two per cent excess of one enantiomer of 5-pyrimidyl alkanol and ended with an excess of 87 per cent.
According to the Swedish Royal Academy, Soai's discovery has awakened new enthusiasm in chemists who want to understand the life’s origins. Around the world, researchers are now trying to repeat Soai’s achievement, but with the aim of producing homochiral amino acids and sugars.
Peter Somfai, Member of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry while reacting to this year's prize, said, “In basic research, we want to learn more and more about how molecules behave and how they can interact – this year's prize fits into that.”
“In basic research, we want to learn more and more about how molecules behave and how they can interact – this year's prize fits into that.” Immediately after the announcement, Peter Somfai, Member of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, was interviewed by freelance journalist Sharon Jåma regarding the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2026
About 2026 Chemistry Nobel Laureates
Henri B Kagan
Kagan was born in 1930 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. He earned his PhD in 1960 from Collège de France, France. He is professor emeritus at Université Paris-Sud, now known as Université Paris-Saclay.
This year’s Nobel Prize laureate in chemistry Henri B. Kagan was born in 1930 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. He earned his PhD in 1960 from Collège de France, France. He is professor emeritus at Université Paris-Sud, now known as Université Paris-Saclay. https://t.co/T7N52LtrQR— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2026
Kenso Soai
Soai was born in 1950 in Hiroshima, Japan. He earned his PhD in 1979 from the University of Tokyo, Japan. He is professor emeritus at Tokyo University of Science, Japan.
Kenso Soai, awarded the 2026 #NobelPrize in Chemistry, was born in 1950 in Hiroshima, Japan. He earned his PhD in 1979 from the University of Tokyo, Japan. He is professor emeritus at Tokyo University of Science, @TUS_PR, Japan. https://t.co/tc8xrY4rGM— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2026
Read More: