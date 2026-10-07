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Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2026 Awarded To Henri Kagan And Kenso Soai

Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2026 Awarded To Henri Kagan (L) And Kenso Soai For Discovery Of Non-Linear Effects And Autocatalysis In Asymmetric Organic Synthesis ( Niklas Elmehed © Nobel Prize Outreach )

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Henri Kagan And Kenso Soai For Discovery Of Non-Linear Effects And Autocatalysis In Asymmetric Organic Synthesis.

Life’s chemistry is what chemists call homochiral, after the Greek words for “same” and “hand”. Like hands, all amino acids exist as two mirrored variants, but only one of them is found in the proteins in your cells. The other is rarely found in nature.

According to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the 2026 Nobel Chemistry prize recognises discoveries that have enabled chemists to drive chemical reactions that lead to homochirality.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden.

For a long time, chemists wondered how homochirality can emerge. When they began to experiment with chemical reactions that can form two mirrored molecules, they always obtained equal proportions of both in their test tubes.

However, chemists strived to produce only one of these mirror images, because in the development of molecules that will interact with living beings – such as in pharmaceuticals – only one mirror image will have the desired effect.

Thanks to laureates Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai, we now know how homochirality can emerge. Their discoveries have been decisive for chemists who design reactions for the manufacture of pharmaceuticals.

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M Yaghi “for the development of metal–organic frameworks.”

According to the Nobel Prize website, the prize in Chemistry has been awarded 117 times to 200 Nobel Prize laureates between 1901 and 2025. Frederick Sanger and Barry Sharpless have both been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry twice. This means that a total of 198 individuals have received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

German scientist John B Goodenough, who won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry “for the development of lithium-ion batteries”, has been the oldest Nobel laureate at 97 years old. On the other hand, French scientist Frédéric Joliot, who received the 1935 Nobel Prize in Chemistry “in recognition of their synthesis of new radioactive elements” was the youngest to receive the prize at 35 years.

The first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901 in accordance with the will of Swedish entrepreneur and businessman Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896. In his will, Nobel stated that his fortune was to be used to reward “those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”