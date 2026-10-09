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Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay Wins Nobel Peace Prize 2026

Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navanethem "Navi" Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay Wins Nobel Peace Prize 2026
Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay Wins Nobel Peace Prize 2026 (X/@NobelPrize)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST

2 Min Read
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This year, the Nobel Peace Prize, often considered the most prestigious award on the planet, has been bestowed on Navanethem "Navi" Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

The announcement was made on Friday in Oslo, Norway.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law," the official post read.

As per the official statement, this year's laureate Navi Pillay's commitment to universal legal principles and her firm moral compass are constants in a long career.

Born into a family of Indian Tamil origin under apartheid in Durban, South Africa, Pillay became a lawyer and legal pioneer, confronting deep structural discrimination, segregation and exclusion. A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time.

"She has significantly enlarged the scope and impact of international law. She has served as a judge on the High Court in South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, she chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the statement read.

Today, Navi Pillay is a judge on the International Court of Justice in the case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide. In historic international court cases, she has shown that legal measures can help prevent acts of war and violence. Navi Pillay has also contributed to strengthen the institutions of international law. Her independence, expertise and steadfastness have made her one of the most respected international jurists of our time.

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  3. 2026 Nobel Prize In Medicine Awarded To Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, Georg Nagel For Optogenetics Discoveries

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