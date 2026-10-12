ETV Bharat / international

Nobel Peace Laureate Defends International Justice As It Comes Under US Criticism

Former ICC judge Navi Pillay, who was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, poses for a photograph in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. ( AP )

The Hague, Netherlands: Navi Pillay, the South African-born jurist who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last week, told The Associated Press in an interview Monday that, as a judge, she had to see the evidence of her win before she could believe the news.

"I received the letter in writing … so now I have read it for myself, and it's true," said Pillay, 85, who won the award for promoting international law at a time when the system is under attack.

Her career has ranged from defending the rights of an imprisoned Nelson Mandela to leading a panel that found that Israel committed genocide in Gaza to serving as a judge on three international courts.

"To be honored for that kind of work is tremendous, not only for me, but for all my colleagues," Pillay said.

On the 125th anniversary of the prize's inception, the Norwegian Nobel Committee sought "to remind the world that the rule of law, national and international, underpins the system we have set up to ensure peace and resolve conflicts nonviolently. Peace requires justice," committee Chairman Jørgen Watne Frydnes said.

Pillay's win is seen as a high-profile rebuke to U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who have both rejected the findings of the U.N. commission she led on Gaza. The leaders also have been highly critical of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, both of which have had Pillay on the bench.

"I value the focus of the selection committee on this important area, because it does affect the whole world if the rule of law is not respected," she said.

Pillay had sharp words for Trump, who has coveted the peace prize for years, calling Washington's attacks on the International Criminal Court "completely unlawful" as well as "negative and cruel."

"Heads of countries have a particular responsibility to spell out the principles, which is that you respect the law, you respect international law," she said.