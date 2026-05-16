ETV Bharat / international

No Vaccine For Latest Ebola Outbreak, DR Congo Warns As Toll Hits 80

Kinshasa: A new Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has caused scores of deaths has a "very high lethality rate" and no vaccine nor specific treatment, the country's health minister warned Saturday.

"The Bundibugyo strain has no vaccine, no specific treatment," Kamba told a press briefing in Kinshasa. "This strain has a very high lethality rate which can reach 50 percent," Samuel-Roger Kamba told a press briefing in Kinshasa.

Earlier Saturday, ministry officials said the death toll had already reached 80, up from 65 initially reported the previous day. The strain has also claimed one life in neighbouring Uganda, officials said Saturday, that of a DRC national.

That correlated with an announcement late Friday by Uganda's health ministry, which said a 59-year-old man from the DRC had died in Kampala after being admitted earlier in the week. His body was repatriated the same day. Tests showed the victim in Uganda was infected with the Bundibugyo strain, first identified in 2007. Vaccines are only available for the Zaire strain, which was identified in 1976 and has a higher fatality rate of 60-90 percent.

African health officials had confirmed the latest outbreak Friday in Ituri province in northeastern DRC, bordering Uganda and South Sudan, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa).

Adding to concerns of spread are significant cross-border population movements in the region affected. According to Kamba, patient zero was a nurse who reported to a health facility in provincial capital Bunia on April 24, with symptoms suggesting Ebola. Symptoms include fever, haemorrhaging and vomiting.