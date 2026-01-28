ETV Bharat / international

'No Reason' For India To Recall Family Members Of Its Diplomats From Bangladesh: Foreign Adviser

Dhaka: Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Wednesday said that there was "no reason" for India to recall family members of its diplomats from the country, stressing that there is no security situation endangering foreign officials or their families. India last week decided to withdraw the families of Indian officials posted in Bangladesh in view of safety concerns following increasing activities of extremist elements in that country. The development came weeks before the February 12 general elections in Bangladesh.

Apart from the high commission in Dhaka, India has diplomatic posts in Khulna, Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet. "There is no situation here that would indicate danger (for Indian diplomats),” Hossain told a media briefing at the foreign ministry.

"It is entirely their internal matter. They (India) can ask their officials or families to leave at any time,” he said while responding to questions. He also said that Bangladesh did not receive any formal communication from India regarding security concerns.