ETV Bharat / international

No Pakistani Kashmir, Only Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir: Indian Embassy In US

Washington: There is no Pakistani Kashmir, the Indian Embassy in the US said on Wednesday, pointing out that the headline of a news report in a leading American daily was "misleading and incorrect”.

The news report in The New York Times referred to violent clashes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “Misleading and incorrect headline by @nytimes. There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” the Indian Embassy said.

It said the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will "always remain an integral and inalienable part of India." “Pakistan has illegally occupied parts of these territories and is now using violence against the occupied people,” the embassy said.