ETV Bharat / international

Iran Wants To Make A Deal But Its Leaders Afraid Of Being Killed By 'Own People': Donald Trump

Donald Trump speaks at the National Republican Congressional Committee's (NRCC) annual fundraising dinner, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at Union Station in Washington. ( AP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran "so badly" wants to make a deal, but the country's leaders are "afraid to say it" because they fear they will be "killed by their own people" or "by the US". He also claimed that being the head of Iran was a job that 'nobody wanted'. Trump made the remarks on Wednesday evening during his address to the annual National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner in Washington. "We settled 8 wars. We are winning another one. Nobody has seen anything like what we are doing in the Middle East with Iran. They are negotiating, by the way. They want to make a deal so badly, but they are afraid to say it because they figure they will be killed by their own people. They are also afraid they will be killed by us. There has never been a head of a country who wanted that job less than being the head of Iran," the US President said.