No One Can Isolate US Unilaterally; United Forces And India Vital For Global Balance: Cuban Envoy

New Delhi: Cuban Ambassador to India Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera on Monday strongly condemned the US military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, terming it a "criminal act" and a "terrorist act" that violates the United Nations Charter and international law.

In an exclusive interview with PTI Videos here, Aguilera emphasised that no single nation can stop the United States from such unilateral actions and called for the world to unite forces to counter what he described as Washington's "madness" in international policy.

"This US military aggression towards Venezuela, in my opinion, is a criminal act. It’s a terrorist act because it violates all the principles contained in the United Nations Charter and international law. It is a unilateral action against a sovereign country," the ambassador said.

Highlighting broader US actions, including tariff wars, threats to Iran and military strikes, the ambassador stressed the need for global unity. "I think that no one isolated could stop or will stop the US. Should be all together. It is a time to unite forces... We have the United Nations. We cannot renounce that the United Nations plays its role... We have now the BRICS. We cannot accept that they all (multilateral organisations) should be submitted to the role imposed by the US government. It's time to unite all voices. It is the only way we can stop this madness that is guiding the US international policy," Aguilera said.

He warned that the action sends a dangerous signal to the world, allowing one country to impose its will by breaking international law. The Cuban Ambassador underscored India's pivotal role in the evolving global geopolitical landscape, saying the world needs India as a major power to create the necessary balance and to ensure a sustainable future for the benefit of all nations.

"I am pretty sure that there is a role of India as a voice of the Global South could be continuously strengthened in the future. We need India as a big country in order to make the necessary balance that the world needs, and also to ensure a sustainable future for all and for benefits of all," the ambassador said.