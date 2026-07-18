ETV Bharat / international

No Fuel, No Patience: Russians Endure Fuel Shortages

Vologda: Russian couple Yelena and Dmitry passed four petrol stations before finally finding one that actually had fuel as they returned to the city of Vologda, some 300 miles (480 kilometres) north of Moscow, from their country allotment plot.

Like all but a few Russian regions, Vologda is suffering from fuel shortages, as intensifying Ukrainian strikes on Russian depots disrupt ordinary life more than at any point since the conflict began in 2022. The crisis is unprecedented in Russia -- one of the world's top oil producers -- where fuel had until now been readily available and far cheaper than in Europe.

But for several weeks, queuing for petrol has become a staple of life during the dragging Ukraine conflict, causing impatience at petrol stations. "What a horrible situation," fumed Yelena, as the couple waited in their car. "Now we wait. We'll see if there's any petrol left."

The Kremlin has downplayed the crisis, saying it was not critical, with President Vladimir Putin warning Ukraine was trying to divide Russians and cause panic. But, far from the corridors of power, drivers were unhappy.

Cars are the main mode of transport in most regions of the world's largest country, where distances to cover are huge. Since June, more than 90 percent of Russian regions have experienced fuel rationing or shortages, according to an AFP tally based on media reports and official statements.

Some petrol stations in Vologda were closed while others -- mostly owned by Russia's main oil giants -- saw drivers clustered in long queues.

Improvement?

Faced with the crisis, Moscow first banned exports of certain grades of petrol and aviation fuel. Last week, the ban was extended to diesel exports. Fuel rationing has also been introduced.

Some of these measures have started to work in Moscow and other regions in recent days, according to drivers and AFP observations. In the capital, queues have shortened.