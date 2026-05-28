No ‘Double Standards’ In Fight Against Terrorism: NSA Doval In Russia
Doval participated in the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters in Moscow.
By PTI
Published : May 28, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Moscow: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval called for decisive action against terrorism and said there cannot be “double standards” in the fight against it, while addressing an international security forum in Russia on Thursday, according to the Indian Embassy in Moscow.
Doval participated in the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters in Moscow.
“The meeting was hosted by Mr. Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation,” the embassy said in a post on X, which further said the forum deliberated on the “Challenges and Threats to International Security in the context of the Emergence of the Multipolar World”.
“(The) NSA stated that there cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism. Responsible nations have to evaluate their choices and decide whether they support sponsors of terrorism or counter them with decisive action,” the embassy said.
Doval also “highlighted the urgent need for reforms in the structures and institutions set up after the end of the Second World War in 1945 to make them effective in dealing with contemporary international security threats”.
“The reforms must give greater representation to and factor in the views of the Global South,” it said.
Referring to the situation in West Asia, Doval was quoted as saying it was essential to ensure “the safe and uninterrupted movement of trade through international waterways including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea”.
The embassy said Doval would also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum on Thursday and Friday - but they did not share further details.
Doval’s visit to Russia comes amid a fragile geopolitical situation marked by continuing conflict in West Asia, concerns over maritime security in key global trade routes, and sharpening competition among major powers over the emerging multipolar world order.
The Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively blocked for three months now, because of the conflict, and the Red Sea are among the world’s most critical shipping corridors. They carry a substantial share of global energy supplies and commercial trade. Any disruption in these waterways has implications for energy prices, supply chains and economic stability across Asia and beyond.
The visit also comes as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to weigh on global security and economic stability, with Moscow’s ties with the West remaining strained more than four years after the war began. The conflict has reshaped geopolitical alignments, disrupted energy and food supply chains, and intensified debates over the future global security architecture.
On Wednesday, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Cyprus and discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, battlefield developments and efforts to achieve a "comprehensive and lasting peace".
"As Europe steps up its responsibility, we would welcome India's strong voice and input," Sybiha said in a social media post after the meeting.
India has consistently called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict while maintaining close relations with both Russia and Ukraine.
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