ETV Bharat / international

No ‘Double Standards’ In Fight Against Terrorism: NSA Doval In Russia

In this image posted on May 28, 2026, NSA Ajit Doval during the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters, in Moscow, Russia. ( PTI )

Moscow: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval called for decisive action against terrorism and said there cannot be “double standards” in the fight against it, while addressing an international security forum in Russia on Thursday, according to the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

Doval participated in the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters in Moscow.

“The meeting was hosted by Mr. Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation,” the embassy said in a post on X, which further said the forum deliberated on the “Challenges and Threats to International Security in the context of the Emergence of the Multipolar World”.

“(The) NSA stated that there cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism. Responsible nations have to evaluate their choices and decide whether they support sponsors of terrorism or counter them with decisive action,” the embassy said.

Doval also “highlighted the urgent need for reforms in the structures and institutions set up after the end of the Second World War in 1945 to make them effective in dealing with contemporary international security threats”.

“The reforms must give greater representation to and factor in the views of the Global South,” it said.

Referring to the situation in West Asia, Doval was quoted as saying it was essential to ensure “the safe and uninterrupted movement of trade through international waterways including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea”.